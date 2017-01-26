About the LADB

One of the longest running premier news and educational services on Latin America, the LADB features three weekly publications: NotiCen , NotiSur , and SourceMex , and a fully searchable Archive that provide timely information and historical perspective on various Latin American issues. Our editorial team includes professional journalists in Latin America that produce weekly articles in English highlighting key developments in the region on a variety of topics.

